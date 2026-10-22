Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that both lanes of I-99/Route 15 northbound are closed between Exit 172 (Blossburg) in Hamilton Township and Exit 179 (Route 660/Canoe Camp/Covington) in Richmond Township, Bradford County, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 2005 (Williamson Road/Cowen Road/Business 15) is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #