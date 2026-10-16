Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge maintenance and roadway resurfacing project resumes with bridge work next week on Bridge Avenue (Route 405) in Point and Upper Augusta townships, Northumberland County.

On Monday, October 19, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., and a sub-contractor will begin work to replace the streetlight poles, expansion dam material, and waterway navigation lights on the bridges between Northumberland and Sunbury. This work is expected to be completed in three-four weeks and will be performed under single lane conditions with flaggers controlling traffic.

Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $3.7 million roadway improvement project. Previously completed work on the project includes construction of new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps on Front Street in Sunbury, milling and resurfacing on Front Street in Sunbury and Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, epoxy overlay on the Thomas Edison and joseph Priestley bridges, tree trimming and pavement markings. Remaining work includes replacement of the overhead sign structure on the Thomas Edison bridge and guiderail replacement. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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