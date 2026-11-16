Montoursville, PA – A deck preservation project continues this week on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

Between November 17 and November 19, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will be installing new expansion seal dams on the twin bridges carrying Interstate 180 over the Loyalsock Creek. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions in both directions between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #