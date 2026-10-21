Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew will be performing bridge deck repairs tomorrow, Thursday, October 22 on the westbound I-80 bridge at mile marker 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted between the hours of 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Drivers should stay alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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