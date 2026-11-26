Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

(NEW) Route 44 between Swartz Road and Strawberry Ridge Road in Madison Township.

Route 44 between Swartz Road and Strawberry Ridge Road in Madison Township. Route 239 between Toy Factory Road and Dotyville Road in Benton Township.

Route 2014 (Creek Road) between Route 2001 (Mill Road) and Route 2003 (Old Reading Road) in Catawissa Township.

Route 4049 (Central Road) at Kearkuff Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Route 2003 (Kulp Road) between Route 42 and Brookside Road in Catawissa Township.

Route 487 between McIntyre Road and Route 42 in Catawissa Township.

Lycoming

(NEW) Route 864 between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township.

Route 864 between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township. (NEW) Route 2081 (Highland Lake Road) between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Route 2081 (Highland Lake Road) between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township. Route 2009 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Route 2007 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 118 (Lairdsville Road) in Franklin Township and Route 2061 (Beaver Lake Road) in Penn Township.

Montour

Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Northumberland

(NEW) Route 1001 (Musser Lane) between Peach Orchard Road and Blue Ball Road in Delaware Township.

Snyder

Route 35 between Seven Stars Road (Route 3016) in West Perry Township, Snyder County and Richfield Borough, Juniata County for flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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