Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Bradford

Route 1003 (Steam Mill Hollow Road) lane restriction between Route 1007 (Spring Hill Road) and Huff Hill Road in Tuscarora for flooding.

Lycoming

Route 864 between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township.

Route 2081 (Highland Lake Road) between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Route 2009 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Route 2007 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 118 (Lairdsville Road) in Franklin Township and Route 2061 (Beaver Lake Road) in Penn Township.

Montour

Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Union

(OPEN) Route 1006 (Pleasant View Road) between Fort Titszell Road and LC For Creek Road in White Deer Township.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #