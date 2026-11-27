Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

Route 4025 (Ants Hill Road) between Shultz Road and Grey Hollow Road

Route 44 between Swartz Road and Strawberry Ridge Road in Madison Township.

Route 4049 (Central Road) at Kearkuff Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Route 2003 (Kulp Road) between Route 42 and Brookside Road in Catawissa Township.

Route 487 between McIntyre Road and Route 42 in Catawissa Township.

Lycoming

Route 864 between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township.

Route 2081 (Highland Lake Road) between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Route 2009 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Route 2007 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 118 (Lairdsville Road) in Franklin Township and Route 2061 (Beaver Lake Road) in Penn Township.

Montour

(OPEN) Route 4001 (County Line Road) between Stiles Road and Gearheart Road in Anthony Township.

Route 4001 (County Line Road) between Stiles Road and Gearheart Road in Anthony Township. Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) between Swank Hill Road in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County and Michael Hollow Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Sullivan

(OPEN) Route 220 lane restriction between Tannery Road and Cold Spring Drive in Laporte Township.

Union

(OPEN) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Millmont Road (Route 3003) and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Millmont Road (Route 3003) and Shirk Road in Lewis Township. (OPEN) Route 3003 (Chestnut Street) at Eighth Street in Mifflinburg Borough for flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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