Work Impacting Route 522 Bridge in Lewistown to Start Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to restore the approaches of a Route 522 bridge spanning Kishacoquillas Creek in Lewistown Borough is set to get underway on Monday, October 26. This work will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the structure.

Starting Monday, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control through the work zone. Flagging operations are scheduled around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the restoration work is completed. The contractor will complete one lane over the course of the first week before shifting to the opposite lane the next Monday.

PennDOT expects this work to be completed in approximately two weeks, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc. of Three Springs, PA, is the contractor on this project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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