Weeklong Bridge Deck Replacement Starts Monday on Route 322

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to rehabilitate the concrete deck surface of a Route 322 eastbound bridge spanning West Railroad Street in Brown Township, Mifflin County, is set to begin on Monday, October 19. This work will improve the ride quality over the structure and extend its service life.

Starting Monday, the contractor will close the left (passing) lane of the bridge. The passing lane is the only lane that will be impacted by this work. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution through the work zone as there may be periods of slow-moving traffic while the contractor receives deliveries of concrete. Drivers should not follow delivery trucks into the closed lane.

PennDOT expects this work to be completed in a week or less, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc. of Three Springs, PA, is the contractor on this project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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