Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said a tree trimming project that will remove trees along Routes 120 and 555 in Cameron County started today. This project will improve driver safety and extend the service life of the roadway surface.

Drivers should expect short delays as there will be periods where flaggers in the roadway provide traffic control on Route 120 starting at Route 4002 (Beechwood Road) in Shippen Township and the City of St. Marys in Elk County. There will also be periods of flagging along Route 555 starting at the Cameron-Elk County line, which lies approximately a quarter mile west of Hicks Run Road, continuing eastbound approximately 3.5 miles toward Driftwood.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in all work zones, watch for flaggers, and slow-moving or stopped traffic, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

The contractor will complete the work during daylight hours. PennDOT anticipates completion in approximately one month, but all schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Sajaks Tree Service of Coalport, PA, is the contractor for this project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598.

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.