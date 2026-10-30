State College, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll joined local and state officials to highlight a more than $3.6 million state transportation investment in Centre County to address safety concerns, improve traffic flow, and support continued economic growth along the Shiloh Road corridor in College Township.

The Shiloh Road improvements are made possible by $2.7 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) and a $925,000 investment through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF). The TIIF program is administered in cooperation with PennDOT and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and the MTF grant is one of 50 that Governor Josh Shapiro announced will invest nearly $54 million in infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have invested over $197 million through the MTF to support transportation projects that improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies across Pennsylvania.

“State College and its surrounding communities are seeing a surge in economic growth, and the Shapiro Administration is once again demonstrating its commitment to supporting every community as they pursue a safe and efficient transportation system that drives the local economy,” said Carroll. “PennDOT is eager to work with every community to address their transportation needs, and I urge them to seek and apply to Commonwealth grant programs as they develop their plans.”

This project will improve safety and traffic flow along the Shiloh Road corridor through a coordinated, corridor-wide set of road and traffic control improvements. There will be fewer traffic stoppages and conflicts between through and turning traffic due to new and extended turn lanes at key intersections and site access points. The project is anticipated to begin in 2027.

“TIIF funding helps communities address critical transportation needs and advance projects that might otherwise be difficult to fund,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The $2.7 million TIIF investment in the Shiloh Road corridor will support important safety and traffic flow improvements while helping College Township accommodate continued growth. By partnering with local leaders to invest in infrastructure, we can strengthen transportation networks, support economic development, and deliver lasting benefits for Pennsylvania communities.”

In addition to this project, two other local MTF grants were awarded under the Shapiro Administration:

· Patton Township: $255,500 for the Vairo Boulevard Rehabilitation Project, which will rehabilitate 0.16 miles of Vairo Boulevard by milling the existing pavement, installing paving fabric to preserve the roadway, and then paving the road to bring it into good condition. Construction is anticipated to begin in the 2027 construction season.

· Rush Township: $78,000 for the Medical Center Drive Improvement Project, which includes stormwater management and paving improvements to address flooding issues on Medical Center Drive, which serves an increasing number of residents. Physical work on this project finished the week of October 19.

Additionally, PennDOT District 2’s nine-county region, which includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, will receive $51.9 million Rapid Deployment Project funds Governor Shapiro recently announced to improve and repair roads.

“These funding streams allow us to take on more substantial projects to preserve our infrastructure than we could through our cyclic maintenance program alone,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash. “As a result, we can address crucial infrastructure needs more quickly, enhance the safety and efficiency of our transportation network for residents, and make better use of our maintenance dollars by reallocating resources where they are needed most.”

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CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598 or tnebgen@pa.gov .

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189