Plans Display for South Juniata/East Charles Street Project Announced

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will host a public plans display and project presentation on the South Juniata Street Intersection Reconfiguration project on scheduled for Monday, November 2 at the Lewistown Borough Community Center, 108 Montgomery Avenue, Lewistown, PA, 17044.

Members of the design team will be available to answer questions about the project and accept feedback from constituents on recommended improvements on an informal basis. There will be no formal presentation, so stakeholders may arrive and view the materials at their convenience.

The project includes removing two adjacent bridges carrying Route 3006 (South Juniata Street/Business 22) over the Route 3002 (East Charles Street) interchange. In lieu of replacing the bridges, an at-grade roundabout will be constructed, Route 8005 (interchange ramps) will be removed, and Route 3002 will tie in directly to the roundabout. Sidewalk, new guide rail, and intersection improvements will also be incorporated.

A virtual plans display is available online via the project page. Interested parties who are unable to attend the in person plans display are encouraged to view the information online and submit feedback via the digital public comment form. The public comment period runs from Monday, November 2, through Wednesday, December 2.

The location is accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance to attend the Public Plans Display may contact Kristen Rowe, KCI Public Involvement Specialist at (717) 906-5383 or Kristen.Rowe@kci.com to coordinate arrangements. If you have any questions concerning this project, contact PennDOT’s Project Manager, Grier Walker at 814-768-0751.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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