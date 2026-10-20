PennDOT to Remove Stop Sign, Establish Yield Condition at Gray’s Woods Offramp

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a traffic control change on an Interstate 99 (I-99) offramp in Centre County. The week of October 26, PennDOT crews will remove a stop sign located at the end of the Gray’s Woods Offramp at Mile Marker 69 on I-99 and replace it with a yield sign for traffic merging on to Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road). The District 2 Highway Safety Unit completed a study that concluded this yield condition will improve safety for the traveling public.

In addition to new signage indicating a yield condition a the merge point, new “Yield Ahead” signage alerting drivers to the condition will replace the existing “Stop Ahead” signage on the ramp.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598.

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.