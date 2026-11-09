PennDOT to Close One Lane of East College Avenue on Thursday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced plans to close right lane and shoulder of Route 26 (East College Avenue) northbound heading toward Lemont on Thursday, November 12, while it completes exploratory excavation at a bridge spanning Route 322 in College Township, Centre County. The excavation is being completed as part of a future bridge rehabilitation project that will improve the ride quality and extend the service life the structure.

PennDOT will close the right lane and shoulder of East College Avenue between Route 3010 (Elmwood Street) and Clover Road while the excavation takes place. Additionally, traffic exiting Route 322 eastbound at the State College exit will find the center turning lane at the end of the ramp closed. Traffic will only be permitted to turn left onto East College Avenue using the left lane. Right turns via the right lane will still be permitted.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted signage, and always buckle up. PennDOT expects work to begin in the morning and end by mid-afternoon, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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