PennDOT Announces Reopening of Route 770 in Bradford Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Route 770 in Bradford Township, McKean County, reopened yesterday. This project corrected a slide condition by building a rock buttress, improving the ride quality and service life of the road by way of minor roadway and drainage improvements.

The detour PennDOT implemented on September 10 was also lifted. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. was the contractor on this $1.4 million contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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