PennDOT Announces I-80 Lane Closures in Clinton County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to seal joints along Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound and westbound between mile markers 185 and 195 are scheduled to start on Monday, November 2. This work will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 10 miles of I-80 in Green Township, Clinton County.

The contractor will place traffic control devices that will close the left (passing) lane on the eastbound and westbound sides on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3. Work to repair the joints will begin on Wednesday, November 4. PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing the joint repairs and reopening all lanes before Thanksgiving, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

While all work falls within the borders of Clinton County, some wok zone signage along the westbound lanes will be placed in Union County. Drivers are urged to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and work zone signage, avoid following trucks delivering material into the closed lane, and to always buckle up.

This work is part of a larger project that will carry over into the 2027 construction season. Work to be completed next year includes patching, surface preparation, and the application of a thin coat of material to extend the service life of the roadway. PennDOT will issue an update before work begins for the 2027 construction season.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $4.5 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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