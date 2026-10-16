Paving at Hazardous Grade Truck Pull-Off Starts Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced paving on Route 322 at the site of the hazardous grade truck pull-off along Route 322 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Trail/Strawband Beaver Road at the summit of Port Matilda Mountain in Rush Township, Centre County, is set to begin on Tuesday, October 20. This project will improve safety by providing commercial vehicle operators with a designated area to conduct safety checks and shift into a low gear before descending the steep grade, reducing the likelihood of crashes.

Starting Tuesday, the contractor will remove and replace the existing pavement in the eastbound and westbound lanes of the project site. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 21. Drivers should expect to encounter slow-moving or stopped traffic through this work zone during those periods, which are being timed to minimize traffic impacts during the morning and evening commutes. The work zone will be active throughout the entire day, so PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution through all work zones at all times of day, obey posted work zone and speed limit signage, and to always buckle up.

Overall work on this contract includes paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, line painting and miscellaneous construction. Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc. is the contractor on this $570,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion in early November.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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