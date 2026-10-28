Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that design team personnel will be conducting field investigations and data collection along the Preferred Alternative of the State College Area Connector Project starting the week of November 2, 2026.

During this time, project team members will be performing geotechnical investigations within the Harris Township portion of the project corridor. These geotechnical investigations, which involve the use of drilling rigs to obtain samples of the underlying soil and rock conditions, will be limited to the area within the footprint of the proposed highway improvements.

Investigations are expected to continue into early 2027 pending weather delays. During drilling operations immediately adjacent to existing Route 322, drivers may experience off-peak, overnight shoulder closures.

Additional information on the State College Area Connector Project, including the “Draft Environmental Impact Statement” and the “Purpose and Need Statement,” is available online at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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