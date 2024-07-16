Replacement of Wayne Avenue and Carter Avenue Structures is Rescheduled for July 18 in White Township/Indiana Borough, Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the box culvert setting on Wayne Avenue over Marsh Run Wayne and Carter Avenues in White Township/Indiana Borough, Indiana County has been rescheduled for July 18, 2024.

Starting at 7 AM through 7 PM, there will be one-lane flagging operations with closures of up to five minutes as a crane gets placed to install the box culvert sections. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Carter Avenue remains closed from Wayne Avenue to South 7th Street. To detour, motorists will travel South 6th Street to Indian Springs Road to Wayne Avenue.



There is no left turn onto Hospital Road when travelling south on Wayne Avenue. To detour, motorists will take Wayne Avenue to Pratt Drive to Hospital Road.



There is also a pedestrian detour in front of the KCAC. The pedestrian detour will be Wayne Avenue to Prat Drive to Wayne Avenue.



The $11.9 million project is estimated to be completed in October 2024 by contractor, HRI, Inc. of State College.​



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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