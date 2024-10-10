Patching to Begin Along Route 28 on October 11 as the Goheenville Safety Improvement Project Progresses in Armstrong County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a single lane closure on Route 28 between the intersections of East Caldwell (Route 1027) and Calhoun School Road (Route 1016) at the Goheenville Safety Improvement Project in Boggs and Wayne Townships, Armstrong County.

The lane restriction will be in effect October 11 to 18, 2024.Traffic will be controlled using flaggers.

The Goheenville Safety Improvement Project includes roadway realignment, bridge/culvert replacements, the continuation of a truck climbing lane, and the addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads on State Route 28 in Boggs and Wayne Townships from approximately two miles north of State Route 1018 to approximately six miles south of State Route 1004.

Contractor, Mascaro Contracting, L.P. of Pittsburgh, PA, will be completing this $16.6 million safety improvement project that will conclude in Spring 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.



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