Flashing Beacon and Warning Installations to Begin Today on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that new traffic signals will be installed begin July 19, 2024, on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County.

Today through January 14, 2025, installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems and miscellaneous construction will occur along Route 422. There will be six locations throughout which will each be announced individually. This project includes the replacement of the current flashing beacons with new mounted beacons and flashing warning signs that alert motorists to the presence of crossing traffic.

Today, installation is occurring along Route 422 at the intersection of Route 403 Dilltown Vintondale Road. Flaggers will be used as needed to control traffic during the installation.

The $115,766 project is being completed by contractor, Bronder Technical Services, of Prospect, PA and will include multiple locations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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