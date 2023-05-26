Work to Continue on the PA 8/Main Street Signal Improvement Project

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane restrictions with flaggers as the new traffic signals in the City of Butler are turned on.

State Route 8/Main Street from Penn Street to Wayne Street (State Route 356) will have flaggers present to intermittently stop traffic in 15-minute increments for the new traffic signal turn on procedures. Motorists should expect delays during this timeframe. This work duration is expected to occur over five days on May 30 and 31 and the following week June 6, 7 and 8, 2023.

Nine signals were replaced between the intersections of Route 8 and Pittsburgh Road to Penn Street.

Bruce-Merrilees Electrical Company of New Castle, PA is completing the $2.2 million dollar project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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