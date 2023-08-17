Olean Trail (State Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County to Reopen Thursday with Lane Restriction

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that the closure for a bridge rehabilitation on Olean Trail (State Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County will be ending this afternoon.

The remainder of work including guard rail installation will be completed with one-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through August 22.

The project consists of repairs to the wingwalls and barrier walls, deck drainage and other miscellaneous repairs to rehabilitate the bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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