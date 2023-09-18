Margaret Road Opening on September 24 as Work Continues on the Intersection Improvement Project in Armstrong County

Indiana, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Margaret Road will be opening on September 24 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

The roadway had been closed with a detour since July 24 as crews completed excavation and drainage work along Margaret Road.

Work is continuing on the Margaret Road Intersection Project with the construction of two new temporary roads, one at each end of the project, to allow for the new road tie-ins onto U.S. Route 422. This includes excavation, temporary drainage, and paving.



Traffic will be moved onto the temporary roads later this year.



Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles crossing U.S. Route 422 and Margaret Road.

The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the U.S. Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.

The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits. Contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc. of Pittsburgh will be completing this $25 million with a projected completion date of June 2025.

This project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program (STP) which provides flexible funding that may be used by States and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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