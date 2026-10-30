Reconstruction work on Route 77 in the City of Corry will shift to the section between First and Third streets starting next week.

The ongoing detour of through traffic will remain in place. The detour is posted using Route 77, Route 8, Route 6, and Route 426.

This phase is expected to take three weeks to complete, at which time the detour will be lifted.

Work on the two-year project will continue as weather permits. Drivers should be alert for daytime lane restrictions.

The work is part of a $9.8 million multi-year resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than a total of 5 miles of roadway in Corry, including Route 77, W. Washington Street (Route 2020), and S. Center Street.

Information on the Corry Paving Project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov