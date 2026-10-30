The weigh-in station and accompanying truck parking at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 90 westbound in North East Township has reopened.

While the center remained open throughout, the area for large vehicles was closed earlier this year for the replacement the weigh-in motion sensors and concrete.

The contractor is J.C. Lee Construction And Supply Company, Inc of Petrolia, PA. The contract cost is $1,486,580.52, which is to be paid state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035