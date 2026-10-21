In connection with National School Bus Safety Week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network are reminding drivers and pedestrians how to stay safe around school buses.

Each year, PennDOT participates in National School Bus Safety Week, which is celebrated in October by the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

This year’s awareness campaign runs from October 19 to October 23, 2026, with a theme of “Safe Rides, Everyday Heros.”

“Making sure children understand how to walk safely to school or the bus stop should be part of every family’s morning routine,” said Mike Tautin, a Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator with the Highway Safety Network. “A simple reminder to keep a safe distance from the bus and wait until it comes to a complete stop before boarding can help ensure students make it safely to their classrooms each day.”

Students should always avoid the “danger zone,” which is the 12-foot exterior area around the school bus in all directions where the driver may not be able to see them.

To maximize their visibility to school bus drivers and everyone else on the road when walking, students are encouraged to wear bright, reflective clothing and carry a light, especially in dark conditions. Students can also consider adding reflective tape to their backpack.

Students are reminded to walk on a sidewalk when one is available. If there is no sidewalk, students should walk on the shoulder against traffic and avoid using their cell phone or wearing headphones so they can be alert for oncoming vehicles.

Additionally, students should only cross the street at crosswalks, signalized intersections, or sections of roadway where a crossing guard is present.

“Drivers can do their part to help keep students safe by obeying the posted speed limit in school zones and eliminating all distractions when behind the wheel so their eyes can remain on the road,” Tautin said.

Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law requires all drivers stop at least 10 feet away from buses when their red lights are flashing and stop arms are activated.

Drivers must stop when behind the bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. However, they are not required to stop if a physical barrier - such as a grassy median, guide rail, or concrete median barrier - separate oncoming traffic from the bus.

Drivers cited by law enforcement for violating the School Bus Stopping Law can face a $250 fine, five points on their driving record, and a 60-day license suspension. For additional details on the penalties associated with violations, visit PennDOT’s website.

For more information on pedestrian and school bus safety, visit www.pa.gov/DOTSafety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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