Employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) facility in Crawford County will be repairing a pipe under Route 285 in Greenwood Township next week.

The work to repair the 60-inch pipe is expected to be completed on October 13, 14, and 15, 2026.

The roadway will be closed between Hafer Street and Church Street until work is completed. A detour will be posted using Route 6/322 and Route 19.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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