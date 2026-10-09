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    Pipe Repairs Planned on Route 285 in Crawford County

    October 09, 2026

    Employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) facility in Crawford County will be repairing a pipe under Route 285 in Greenwood Township next week.

    The work to repair the 60-inch pipe is expected to be completed on October 13, 14, and 15, 2026.

    The roadway will be closed between Hafer Street and Church Street until work is completed. A detour will be posted using Route 6/322 and Route 19.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

    511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

    511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

    Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095 

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