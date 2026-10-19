Road Closure in Place for Railroad Work in Sadsbury Township, Crawford County

A section of Route 285 in Sadsbury Township, Crawford County is temporarily closed to through traffic due to railroad work.

Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad will perform maintenance at the crossing on Route 285 just west of Canal Road beginning today. The work is expected to be completed by October 23, 2026.

A detour will be posted using Route 6 and Hartstown Road (Route 3011).

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov