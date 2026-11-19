The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to replace portions of the Market Street Road bridge as well as drainage updates and paving to Market Street in Mercer Borough and Findley Township, Mercer County.

The Market Street Project (Mercer) will include replacing the upper portion of the bridge, known as the superstructure, as well as scour protection around the abutments and wing walls. Plans call for the existing sidewalk to be replaced with a 5-foot shoulder.

The bridge is located on Market Street (Route 2014) in Mercer Borough between the intersection with McKinley Road and Brown Street.

The existing steel integral bridge was built in 1941. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 1,000 vehicles a day use the bridge on average.

Approximately 1 mile of road from Route 19 (Erie Street) in Mercer Borough to McMillian Road in Findley Township will be paved as part of the project. Work on the road will include milling and paving, as well drainage and guide rail updates.

Required right of way acquisition is anticipated and potential utility impacts.

Work is expected to occur in 2028 construction season.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately four months. The proposed 16.9-mile detour route uses Springfield Church Road (Route 2007), Route 62, Route 19, and Route 58.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during other portions of the work.

The public may also view the plans for the Market Street Project (Mercer) online through at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and an online comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035