The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a public open house and provide feedback on a proposed project to construct a pedestrian bridge over the Bayfront Parkway at Sassafras Street in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The proposed Sassafras Pedestrian Bridge, which will cross over the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) from the top of the bluff to approximately 120 feet east of the roundabout, will allow users to navigate the previously impassable, 40-foot grade change between the two landing points.

The curving alignment and varying arch ribs will create a dynamic structural form visible from vantage points both below and above the bridge. It will provide a key connector for communities above the bluff and the waterfront side of the parkway.

The route will be ADA accessible, providing users with stairs, a switchback, and an elevator. It will be 14-foot wide to accommodate two-way traffic and event surges. Safety considerations include clear sightlines, integrated lighting, and handrails throughout.

There will be tracks for bicycles, known as runnels, down the center of the staircases that will permit cyclists to dismount and lead their bikes up or down. This project will also feature a lookout towards the waterfront.

An in-person open house for the Sassafras Pedestrian Bridge Project will be held:

Date: December 8, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: Erie Convention Center

1 Sassafras Pier (Room 100)

Erie, PA 16507

At the open house, attendees will have an opportunity to view information and renderings of the proposed bridge and provide feedback. Project team members will be available to answer questions and provide information throughout the open house.

Impacts to vehicular traffic are expected to be minimal for the majority of the project. A limited number of weekend and/or overnight Bayfront Parkway closures are anticipated during certain construction activities. Detours for the multi-use trails along the waterfront side of parkway and on the top of the bluff may be needed during portions of the project.

Temporary Section 4(f) occupancy of the Bayfront Bikeway, located north of the parkway, and the Bayfront Promenade, located along the bluff south of the parkway, is anticipated during construction.

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 and 2028 construction seasons.

The information on the Sassafras Pedestrian Bridge Project can be viewed online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes the project handout and a comment form. Following the open house, a digital copy of the display will be added to the site as well.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mark Nicholson at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.

The purpose of the in-person meeting and project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The in-person meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mark Nicholson, PennDOT Project Manager, at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035