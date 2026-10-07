Paving Project to Start in Sheffield Township, Warren County

A $4.65 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 5 miles of Route 6, 666, and Horton Avenue in Sheffield Township, Warren County is scheduled to start next week.

The project will include roadway resurfacing, drainage improvements, sidewalk and accessibility improvements, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous road improvements throughout the project area.

Work will be done on the following stretches of road:

Route 6 – 2.4 miles from Willow Street to east of Barnes Street.

Route 666 – 2.3 miles from Route 948 (Brookston Road) to Route 6 (Main Street).

Horton Avenue (Route 2004) – 0.6 miles from Route 666 to Route 6.

Construction is expected to begin on Route 6 on October 12, 2026, weather permitting. Work on Route 666 and Horton Avenue will start next year. The project is expected to be completed by July 2027.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is IA Construction of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $4,657,777.77 which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@gmail.com