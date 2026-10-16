There will be 24-hour construction on Route 77 and Church Street in the City of Cory, Erie County starting next week.

Crews will pave during the day, and handle demolition and reconstruction work over night, weather permitting. The 24-hour operations are expected to start at 7:00 AM October 19, 2026, and continue through October 21, 2026. Work is anticipated to take place during the daylight hours only on October 22 and 23, 2026.

During the week of October 26, 2026, paving will be completed on Route 77 from Mead Avenue to Church Street, after which that section of road will be reopened. Work will shift to the portion between First and Third streets, which will require a detour.

The work is part of a $9.8 million multi-year resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than a total of 5 miles of roadway in Corry, including Route 77, W. Washington Street (Route 2020), and S. Center Street. Information on the Corry Paving Project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov