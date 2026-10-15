The public is invited to tune into the next episode of the lunchtime chat series “Let’s Talk Bayfront” on October 20, 2026.

Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) construction team will provide an update on work happening at Holland Street as part of the Central Bayfront Parkway Project as well as discuss the State Street intersection.

The public can listen to the episode live starting at 12:05 PM and submit questions through the Q&A chat option. Questions about the day’s topic will be read and answered live as time allows. Questions can also be submitted in advance to BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

Listeners can log into “Let’s Talk Bayfront” on October 20, 2026, through the link https://bit.ly/3WoHyqw by using the Microsoft Teams app or through Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge internet browsers. Episodes typically run for 15 to 20 minutes, and the public can join anytime during the program.

The program will be recorded and, following the live session, will be posted on the webpage alongside previous episodes in the “Let’s Talk Bayfront” series.

Future topics and guests will be announced in advance and individual links for past episodes are available on Central Bayfront Parkway Project page on www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Links and announcements are also posted in the project Facebook group.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov