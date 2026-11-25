The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the new bridge on Route 6 over French Creek in Woodcock and Hayfield townships, Crawford County is opened.

The bridge is located between Morris Road and Black Road, approximately 2 miles southwest of Saegertown.

Major construction on the project began in early April 2026. While major construction wraps up with the opening of the new bridge, additional, minor work will be done offroad over the coming weeks, as weather permits.

The Route 6 Bridge Project included removal of the former truss bridge and construction of a new concrete structure as well as milling and paving on each side of the bridge and updated guide rail, drainage, and roadway paint.

The contractor is Palo Construction of Clarion PA. The contract cost is $6,933,024, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This is the second truss bridge in this section of Route 6 to be replaced. The bridge located just south of Saegertown was replaced in 2025.

Information on the Route 6 Bridge Replacement Projects is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects located at the top of the webpage.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035