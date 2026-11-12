Lane Closures to be Lifted on Interstate 79 in Erie County

As Weather Permits, Work will Continue into the Coming Weeks

The long-term lane closures on Interstate 79 southbound and northbound in Washington, Franklin, McKean, and Summit townships, Erie County are slated to be removed today, November 12, 2026.

Drivers should be alert for short-term lane closures throughout between mile marker 165 near the Crawford County line in Washington Township to mile marker 178 in Summit Township as work continues on the project.

Daily lane restrictions are expected as new guide rail, pavement markings, rumble strips, and sealing of joints are completed as weather permits.

Drivers should be alert for lane shifts and restrictions on the Interstate 90 bridges over I-79 as construction continues on those structures as well.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution when entering and exiting the I-90 and I-79 interchange as it remains an active work zone.

More than 50 percent of the contracted work has been completed on the two-year project, including approximately 36 miles of milling, repairing and paving and installation of new directional signs and foundations for new permanent cameras poles. Repairs were also made to the I-79 bridges over the following roads:

Crane Road (Route 3008), Franklin Township.

Stancliff Road, Franklin Township.

Route 6N (Route 3006), Washington Township.

I-90 in McKean Township.

The next year the project will concentrate mainly on the stretch between mile marker 172 in Franklin Township to mile marker 176.5 in McKean Township.

The work will include milling, paving, concrete pavement patches, and recessed pavement markings. Final line painting and pavement markers will be completed from mile 165 to mile 178. Barriers for the overpass by Grubb Road and the overhead sign structure north of mile marker 176 will be updated to current standards and the crossovers along I-79 will be reconstructed. There will also be work on the I-79 bridges over the following roads or waterways:

Over Elk Creek, McKean Township – Deck waterproofing.

West Road, McKean Township – Deck and pier preservation.

Van Camp Road, McKean Township – Full Deck Replacement

I-90 southbound Structure – Parapet repairs.

The second year of major work is expected to underway in April 2027, as which time traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction surrounding active work zones. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph for the entire work zone.

The project started in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

The contractor is Lindy Paving Inc, of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $36,714,724, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Interstate 79 Project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov