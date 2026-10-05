Jesse Williams has been appointed the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager for Crawford County, which is part of the northwestern District 1 region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

In his new role, Williams will manage a $21 million annual budget and 124 employees. He will oversee winter services and routine transportation preservation activities for 501 bridges, and 949 miles of state-owned roadway, including surface treatments, drainage cleaning, bridge washing, sign replacements, and other cycle maintenance work.

“Jesse has a wealth of knowledge about PennDOT and our maintenance processes. He was member of the team recognized with the Governor’s Award in 2019 and 2024, following the record-breaking snowfall in Erie County,” said Aaron Fox, Assistance District Executive - Maintenance. “As a former equipment operator who worked his way up the ranks, Jesse has a good understanding of what it takes to be successful at all levels and brings the boots on the ground experience to his new leadership role in Crawford.”

Williams began his PennDOT career in 2001 as a Temporary Equipment Operator in Erie County. Over the years, he has advanced through several key positions, including Highway Foreman II, Assistant County Manager, and Acting County Manager. During these assignments, he oversaw stockpile operations, coordinated maintenance crews and equipment, supported Agility Program activities, ensured inventory and environmental compliance, and managed customer inquiries and work planning.

Williams resides outside Corry on a small family farm where he and his wife, Stephanie, and their three sons, Kayden, Noah, and Nathan, raise beef cows, horses, and Labrador retrievers. Williams enjoys time with his family, traveling, outdoor activities like hunting, hiking, horseback riding, and ATV/dirt bike riding.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov