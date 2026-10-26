Work is complete on the first of two bridges on Hosack Road in Jackson Township, Mercer County.

The bridge, which was previously rated as poor condition, is located approximately 3,566 feet south of Fox Mine Road and spans a branch of Yellow Creek. Work started in July and the bridge reopened October 22, 2026.

The second bridge included in the project is located 1,000 feet south of Fox Mine Road and spans Yellow Creek. It is rated in poor condition and posted with a weight limit. It was closed following work on the first bridge.

A detour is posted using Fox Mine Road, Clark Road, and Route 62. It is expected to be in place until the project is completed in October 2027.

The project includes the partial reconstruction of the bridges, including the abutments and deck, as well as minor paving and updated guide rail. Work will be completed on one bridge at a time. The bridges are owned by Mercer County.

The contractor is Jet Excavating Co of New Middletown, Ohio. The contract cost is $987,959, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Hosack Road Bridges Rehabilitation Project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

# # #