Construction Continues on Route 6 Bridge in Crawford County

Detour Expected to be Lifted in November

The new bridge that will carry Route 6 over French Creek in Woodcock and Hayfield townships, Crawford County is scheduled to open next month.

The bridge is located between the intersection with Morris Road and the intersection with Black Road, approximately 2 miles southwest of Saegertown.

The project includes removal of the former metal truss bridge, construction of a new concrete structure, paving the road on each side of the bridge, and updated line paint, guide rail, and drainage.

“Last week the contractor poured the concrete deck. As that cures, they continue work on other aspects of the project,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “The project team experienced some challenges earlier in the project schedule, which pushed back the anticipated opening date for the new bridge. However, our crew is dedicated to getting the structure complete and opened before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”

Work remaining on the project includes construction of the bridge barriers, reconstruction of the road adjacent to the bridge, asphalt paving throughout the project area, line painting, and guide rail installation.

A vehicle detour, which uses Interstate 79 and Route 198, has been in place since April 6. Since Route 6 is a Pennsylvania designated bike route, a detour for cyclists is also posted using Route 198, Park Avenue Extension (Route 1001), and East Cole Road.

The bridge is expected to be opened and the detour lifted on November 25, 2026. The overall project should be completed in December.

The contractor is Palo Construction of Clarion PA. The contract cost is $6,933,024, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This is the second truss bridge in this section of Route 6 to be replaced. The bridge located just south of Saegertown was replaced in 2025.

Information on the Route 6 Bridge Replacement Projects is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035