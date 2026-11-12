Bridge Project to Start Soon on Route 208 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County

A $3.8 million project to repair the bridge that carries Route 208 over Little Scrubgrass Creek in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County is scheduled to start next week.

The bridge is located on Route 208 (Emlenton Clintonville Road), between Rockdale (Route 3007) and Stone Church Road (Route 3009).

The project includes constructing a steel plate arch within an existing reinforced concrete arch culvert, as well as temporary access roads and bridge, seeding, tree removal. The majority of work will be done underneath the bridge.

Construction is expected to begin November 16, 2026, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October 2027.

Work expected to be done this year includes tree removal, creation of the access roads, and a new concrete footer and knee wall.

The new arch is scheduled to be installed next summer.

Most of the work will happen below the road with minimal impact to traffic. Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The existing bridge was built in 1960. Approximately 1,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. The bridge is rated in poor condition.

The contractor is Francis J. Palo of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $3,858,208, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Information on the Route 208 Bridge Repairs is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov