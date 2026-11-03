Bridge on River Road in Barnett Township, Forest County Reopened

The new bridge that carries River Road over Coleman Run Creek in Barnett Township, Forest County has reopened.

The bridge is located on River Road (Route 2002) between the intersection with the Coleman Road and the intersection with Greenwood Road.

The River Road Bridge Project, which started in June, includes replacing the existing steel bridge beams, concrete deck and barriers, and guide rail.

The temporary traffic signal has been removed. Drivers should be alert for short-term lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, as needed.

The contractor is Thomas Construction of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $1,057,742.42, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@gmail.com

