Traditionally, PennDOT has used plastic construction fence to help minimize drifting during winter weather events, and before that, wood fence was used; however, those traditional methods can be labor intensive to install, maintain and remove following the winter season. As an alternative to the traditional methods, PennDOT is looking to use living snow fences where possible. Living snow fences consist of rows of living plants, such as grasses, shrubs and other plants, which cause blowing snow to settle in a designated area.

How Does It Work?

Living snow fences are strategically planted windbreaks that have been specifically designed to reduce blowing and drifting snow. While a variety of plants can be used for this purpose, PennDOT is focusing its efforts on the use of corn for the living snow fence. A living snow fence traps blowing and drifting snow and prevents it from covering the plowed roadway. A living snow fence is created by strategically harvesting the corn in a field. Farmers leave a 20- to 40-feet gap between the road and the first row of standing corn. Then, 20 to 40 feet, or approximately eight to 16 rows of corn, are left standing and act as a “buffer” trapping the snow between the corn and the road.