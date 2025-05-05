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    Aviation Advisory Committee

    ​Pennsylvania Take Flight Initiative

    Pennsylvania Aviation System Strategic Investment Plan Study

    This December 2022 study conducted a comprehensive needs assessment and developed a strategic action plan focused exclusively on Pennsylvania’s aviation system. The report examines the collective needs of the state’s aviation industry, including infrastructure investment needs, financing, technological advancements, and legislative reforms necessary to advance Pennsylvania aviation as a major mode of transportation in support of the state’s economy and mobility. The TAC developed the report in close collaboration with PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation, the Pennsylvania Aviation Advisory Committee, and the Pennsylvania Aviation Council.

    Senate Transportation Committee Hearing – April 20, 2023