The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the Route 7301 (West Chestnut Avenue) Bridge Replacement Project in Altoona, Blair County.

The project will involve the replacement of the existing structure at the intersection of Route 7301 (West Chestnut Avenue) with Route 4005 (31st Street) with a precast concrete box culvert. Traffic will be maintained using a detour during the construction of the culvert.

A public meeting and plans display is scheduled for 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the Margaret Avenue Training Facility, 1747 Margaret Avenue, Altoona, Pa. Those interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend any time during the meeting hours. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The Plans Display location is accessible to those with disabilities. Anyone having special needs or requiring special aid is asked to contact PennDOT prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Nolan J. Paronish, PennDOT Design Project Manager, at (814) 317-3144 or noparonish@pa.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

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