Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Pumping Station Road (Route 2015 Section 012) bridge replacement project over Bowery Run in Colerain Township, Lancaster County.

The purpose of this project is to provide a continued safe and efficient crossing on Pumping Station Road over Bowery Run.

The project includes a full replacement of the existing bridge, built in 1941. The existing rolled steel multi-beam bridge will be replaced with a prestressed concrete Spread Box Beam bridge that is supported on new abutments. The road will be reconstructed at full depth within approximately 40 feet of the south approach and 63 feet of the north approach. The proposed bridge provides a nearly 31 percent larger hydraulic opening than the existing bridge and the road proﬁle matches existing conditions with minor adjustments.

Pumping Station Road is a two-lane road located in a predominately wooded setting on rolling terrain and is classified as a Rural Minor Collector. This section of Pumping Station Road has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour and an average daily traffic volume of 410 vehicles per day (VPD).

Pumping Station Road will be detoured during construction. A detour route will be in place using Kirkwood Pike, Solanco Road, and Pumping Station Road.

The project is currently in design. Construction is expected to occur during the 2028 construction season.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from Monday, November 23, to Wednesday, December 23.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Pumping Station Road (Route 2015) Bridge over Bowery Run.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact John Schulze, Project Manager, at (717) 540-6040 or email c-jschulze@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: