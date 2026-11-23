Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Lloyds Road (Route 2007 Section 014) bridge superstructure replacement project over McCreary Run in Little Britain Township, Lancaster County.

The purpose of this project is to provide a continued safe and efficient crossing on Lloyds Road over McCreary Run.

The existing structure was built in 1949. The width of the existing bridge is 25 feet 6 inches. The project includes replacement of existing steel I-beams, steel grid deck and steel railings with new steel I-beams, a new concrete filled steel grid deck and new barriers. The new barriers will be concrete topped with steel railings. The horizontal and vertical geometry will closely match the existing geometry.

Lloyds Road is a two-lane road located in a predominately grass and wooded setting on rolling terrain and is classified as a Rural Major Collector. This section of Lloyds Road has a posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour and an average daily traffic volume of 349 vehicles per day (VPD).

Lloyds Road will be detoured during construction.

The project is currently in design. Construction is expected to occur during the 2028 construction season.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from Monday, November 23, to Wednesday, December 23.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Lloyds Road (Route 2007) Bridge Superstructure Replacement.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact John Schulze, Project Manager, at (717) 540-6040 or email c-jschulze@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: