Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Spruce Grove Road (Route 2007 Section 015) bridge superstructure replacement project over Octoraro Lake in Colerain and Little Britain townships, Lancaster County.

The purpose of this project is to provide a continued safe and efficient crossing on Spruce Grove Road over Octoraro Lake.

The existing structure, built in 1950, is a three-span continuous steel I-beam bridge. The width of existing bridge is 19 feet. The project will replace the existing bridge superstructure with new steel beams and a new concrete deck. The existing steel railings will be replaced with new concrete barriers. The road will be reconstructed at full depth within approximately 27 feet at the near approach and 25 feet at the far approach. The horizontal and vertical geometry will closely match the existing geometry.

Spruce Grove Road is a two-lane road (one-lane bridge) located in a predominately wooded setting on rolling terrain and is classified as a Rural Major Collector. This section of Spruce Grove Road has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour and an average daily traffic volume of 542 vehicles per day (VPD).

Spruce Grove Road will be detoured during construction. A detour route will be in place using Ashville Road, Forge Road (Route 3001), Street Road (Route 3008), and Route Route 472 (Lancaster Pike/Kirkwood Pike).

The project is currently in design. Construction is expected to occur during the 2028 construction season.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from Monday, November 23, to Wednesday, December 23.​

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Spruce Grove Road (Route 2007) over Octoraro Lake Bridge Superstructure Replacement.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact John Schulze, Project Manager, at (717) 540-6040 or email c-jschulze@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: