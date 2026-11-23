Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that steel repairs have been completed on the bridge that carries University Avenue over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. The bridge is no longer listed in poor condition.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor performed steel repairs to the structure’s stringers, floor beams, and diaphragms. In addition, the operator towers along the northbound lanes were sealed and fortified with fencing to prevent vandalism.

Built in 1929 and reconstructed in 1985, five-span University Avenue Bridge, is 546 feet long, 57.5 feet wide, and carries more than 36,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge repair is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #