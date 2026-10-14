King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction has been completed on a project to reconstruct the bridge that carries Broad Run Road over Broad Run Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County. The bridge was reopened to traffic yesterday afternoon.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor replaced the 95-year-old superstructure with four rolled steel beams. The work widened the structure to accommodate two 10-foot travel lanes.

Additional work included adding 32" tall concrete barriers, new approach slabs accommodating new barrier transitions, new paving to match the existing roadway heights and new approach guiderail.

This construction work is part of a $3.8 million project to replace or rehabilitate several structures across Bucks and Chester counties.

C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc. of New Jersey, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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