Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead Interstate 95 bridge construction will close a section of Bridge Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Thursday, November 5, through Friday, November 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Bridge Street will be closed and detoured weekdays between Tacony Street and James Street.

During this weekday operation, Tacony Street will remain open between Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue.

During the Bridge Street closure, westbound Bridge Street drivers will be directed to turn left on Tacony Street, then turn right on Aramingo Avenue back to Bridge Street. Eastbound drivers will be directed to turn left onto Torresdale Avenue, right on Van Kirk Street, and right on Tacony Street to access Bridge Street. Trucks on eastbound Bridge Street will be detoured left on Torresdale Avenue, right on Levick Street, and right on Tacony Street to access Bridge Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The bridge construction is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $267.9 million I-95/BS2 project that will reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

The work on Tacony Street is part of PennDOT’s ongoing I-95/BS2 project that will reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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